Bomb Threat Made After Bingo Loss in North Charleston, Police Investigating

A shocking incident took place on Sunday night in North Charleston, when someone allegedly made a bomb threat at a bingo hall after losing a game. Police are now investigating the matter, but no suspect has been identified yet.

What Happened?

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers were called to Evanston Plaza on Dorchester Road at around 11:04 p.m. The call was in response to a bomb threat made during the night’s bingo game.

The manager of Evanston Plaza Bingo told police that a man called and said:

“Since y’all didn’t let me win tonight, I’m going to bomb y’all.”

Caller Disappears Without a Trace

The manager tried to get the caller’s number from the caller ID, but as soon as the man hung up, the information disappeared from the call log. As a result, police were left with no caller details or strong leads at the time of the report.

Investigation Is Still Ongoing

The bomb threat is now under investigation, but as of now, no suspects have been identified. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and help with the case.

No Explosives Found

Although the threat was taken seriously, police did not find any bombs or suspicious items at the location during their search. The situation was resolved without harm, but the threat itself has caused concern among staff and visitors.

A bingo game turned into a police matter after an angry player allegedly made a bomb threat in frustration. While no explosives were found, the case remains open as police try to track down the caller. This incident highlights how serious all threats must be taken—even those that seem like a joke or made in anger.

