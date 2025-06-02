Vijay Iyer Trio brings spontaneous sound to Spoleto on June 3rd

The Vijay Iyer Trio, known for its electrifying and spontaneous performances, will make its collective debut at this year’s Spoleto Festival USA. The acclaimed group will perform on June 3 at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theater.

The Spark That Started It All

Pianist and composer Vijay Iyer recalls the moment he first felt a strong connection with his current trio. “From that first down beat, I felt something electrifying,” he said. That instant led to the trio’s formation and a successful collaboration spanning six years.

Since then, the group has released two albums on ECM Records, toured internationally, and earned praise from major critics including The New York Times.

Trust and Musical Telepathy

Drummer Tyshawn Sorey, who has played with Iyer for over 25 years, brings deep musical insight to the trio. “We’ve had this deep bond, almost like family,” Iyer said, calling Sorey “one of the greatest artists of all time.”

Bassist Linda May Han Oh, the newest member, fits seamlessly with the group. All three members compose and play multiple instruments, creating a fluid and evolving musical experience.

Spontaneity Defines Every Show

Each performance by the Vijay Iyer Trio is unique. “Every set is its own journey,” Iyer explained. Rather than follow a fixed setlist, the group explores a “set of possibilities,” letting the music develop naturally without breaks or explanations between songs.

The trio’s intuitive flow creates moments of rest and activity, keeping audiences captivated throughout the show.

Beyond Music: A Personal Connection

The trio’s bond goes beyond music. Touring together and sharing everyday moments builds a strong personal connection that enhances their performance.

Bassist Linda May Han Oh shared, “You’re playing nights in a row, traveling, eating together, and living in close quarters. That personal relationship makes the music even richer.”

Event Details

Experience the Vijay Iyer Trio live at Spoleto Festival USA:

When: 7 p.m., June 3, 2025

Where: College of Charleston Sottile Theater

Tickets: $48 to $88

