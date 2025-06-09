Upstate society rallies around a girl in need of a heart transplant

A small, tight-knit community in the Upstate is coming together to support 12-year-old Brinlee Cannon and her family as they face a difficult time. Brinlee, who needs a heart transplant, has been in and out of hospitals for months, and her family is anxiously awaiting the surgery. The community’s efforts to help the Cannon family have been overwhelming, with a fundraiser held in their honor this past weekend.

Brinlee’s Ongoing Battle and Community Support:

Brinlee Cannon has spent much of this year in hospitals, both in the Upstate and at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, as she waits for a heart transplant. Despite her ongoing health struggles, Brinlee attended a fundraising event held by the Tamassee-Salem community to raise money for her medical expenses.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Salem Fire Department to show their support. The event featured a variety of activities, including a fish fry, an auction, and other fundraising efforts aimed at easing the financial burden on Brinlee’s family as they continue to await the heart transplant surgery.

Fundraising and GoFundMe Efforts:

The community’s dedication to Brinlee and her family is evident in their generous support. Along with the fundraising event, the Cannon family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Brinlee’s medical expenses. The funds raised will be essential for the family as they continue to face medical costs during this uncertain time.

Brinlee Cannon’s fight for a heart transplant has brought a community together in a powerful display of compassion and unity. As Brinlee and her family anxiously await the surgery, the support they’ve received from the Tamassee-Salem community and beyond is making a meaningful difference. The fundraiser and the GoFundMe campaign are helping to ease the financial stress, and the family remains hopeful for Brinlee’s future.

