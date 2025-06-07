Two men face state charges in an ongoing investigation into an unlicensed Charleston County nightclub

In a targeted sting operation at the Alamo nightclub on Highway 78, Charleston County, law enforcement agencies from federal, state, and local levels have uncovered illegal activities leading to the arrest of 80 individuals. The raid, conducted in the early hours of June 1, was part of an operation dubbed “Operation Last Stand,” and resulted in significant charges, including the arrest of two high-level cartel members and a person wanted in an international murder investigation.

Arrests and New Charges

Following the raid, two men have now been charged with state-level alcohol, weapons, and narcotics offenses related to their involvement at the nightclub.

Benjamin Reyna Flores, 59, the club’s owner, was charged with Sale of Alcohol by an Unlicensed Person, Unlawful Storage of Alcoholic Liquors, Unlawful Sale of Liquor, and Unlawful Sale of Beer.

Terone Lavince Lawson, 44, who was working as a security guard during the operation, faces multiple charges including Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Crimes.

Lawson was found to have drugs and weapons in his vehicle during the search, leading to further charges.

Ongoing Investigation and Human Trafficking Discoveries

Sheriff Carl Ritchie stated that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office had been monitoring the Alamo nightclub since November 2024, after receiving reports of illegal activity, including human trafficking. The June 1 raid uncovered seven individuals believed to be victims of human trafficking, along with a missing juvenile.

Authorities also found that more than 70 individuals arrested were believed to be in the U.S. illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The raid targeted alleged criminal activities at the nightclub, with claims that the club was operated by a suspected member of Los Zetas, a Mexican drug cartel.

Concerns of Racial Profiling and Calls for Transparency

While the raid has led to multiple arrests, immigration advocates have raised concerns about racial profiling, especially among Hispanic and Latino communities. Alejandra Delaveea, a community member, spoke out during a June 6 press conference, stating, “Many of us are too afraid to speak up — not because we’re guilty, but because we fear retaliation.”

Delaveea emphasized the fear of retaliation within immigrant communities, where individuals without legal status are often treated as criminals, even if they have not committed any offenses. Advocates are calling for more transparency in the investigation and legal processes to ensure fair treatment for those affected.

The Raid’s Impact on the Community

The law enforcement operation has sparked a wider discussion about the treatment of immigrant communities, particularly in regard to immigration enforcement and the relationship between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies like ICE.

The investigation into the Alamo nightclub remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to assess the scope of illegal activities and further implications for the local community.

