Town hall to commemorate the Emanuel 9 and Cynthia Graham Hurd’s legacy

Charleston, South Carolina, is preparing for a special event in June that will honour the lives lost in a tragic church shooting 10 years ago. A town hall will be held in memory of Cynthia Graham Hurd and the Emanuel 9, as the community reflects on progress made since that day and the journey ahead.

Remembering the 2015 Charleston Church Tragedy

This June marks the 10th anniversary of the Charleston Church Shooting. On June 17, 2015, nine people were killed during a Bible study session at Emanuel AME Church. Among those who lost their lives was Cynthia Graham Hurd — a librarian, a community leader, and someone who was deeply passionate about reading and education.

A Town Hall to Reflect and Move Forward

To honour her legacy and the memory of the Emanuel 9, the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation is organising a town hall meeting on June 12. The event will be hosted at Emanuel AME Church, located at 110 Calhoun Street, the same church where the tragedy took place.

The program will begin with a praise and worship service featuring the band A Sign of the Times and guest artist Toni Tupponce. This part of the event is designed to celebrate Hurd’s life and her impact on the community.

Thoughtful Discussions on the Future

After the musical tribute, a panel discussion titled “What’s the Way Forward: 10 Years After Charleston” will take place. The panel will be moderated by attorney and former South Carolina Representative Bakari Sellers.

The guest speakers for the discussion include Dr. Tonya Matthews, President and CEO of the International African American Museum, and Hon. Malcolm Graham — Cynthia’s brother and the director of the Hurd Foundation. Malcolm is also the author of the book “The Way Forward”, which talks about healing, growth, and social change.

Supporting Literacy in Cynthia’s Honour

There is no entry fee to attend the event, but organisers are encouraging attendees to bring a children’s book to donate. These books will be given to local reading programs in Charleston, supporting Hurd’s dream of improving literacy and education for all.

The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation, which was started after the tragedy, focuses on promoting reading, literacy, and civic involvement. It continues to carry forward her love for books and her dedication to helping others.

This event is not just about remembering the past, but also about looking ahead. By honouring the lives lost and discussing the way forward, Charleston hopes to inspire unity, healing, and progress. Events like these show how a community can come together, support one another, and keep the memory of loved ones alive through meaningful action.

