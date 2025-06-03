Town council considers sidewalk safety and youth prosecution in e-bike regulation talks

Mount Pleasant Police have reported 79 incident calls related to e-bikes over the past year, with a growing concern about safety and law enforcement challenges. In response, the City Council is working closely with police to improve safety protocols and regulations surrounding e-bike use.

E-Bike Incidents and Collisions

Since January 2022, there have been 86 reported collisions involving bicycles or e-bikes in Mount Pleasant. Police data shows that bicyclists were at fault in 63% of cases, often for not following traffic laws. Many of these incidents involve e-bikes running from officers and ignoring blue lights.

Challenges for Police

Officers face difficulties in stopping e-bike riders who often evade law enforcement by riding through tight spaces and private yards, making vehicle pursuit nearly impossible. The police stress the need for stricter regulations on e-bike speeds and allowable modifications.

Parental Awareness and E-Bike Speed Concerns

A key issue is that many parents are unaware of local and state laws when purchasing e-bikes, often buying online models capable of speeds over 50 mph. This raises safety concerns for young riders who may lack proper supervision or knowledge.

Current Laws and Proposed Changes

Mount Pleasant law allows children 17 and under to ride e-bikes on sidewalks with parental supervision, limited to 10 mph, and mandates helmets for riders 20 and under. E-bikes that can go 20 mph or faster are classified as mopeds, requiring registration and are prohibited for children under 15.

The City Council recently voted to discuss new adjustments, including sidewalk use regulations and changes to juvenile prosecution rules, with further debate scheduled for next Tuesday’s meeting.

Mount Pleasant is actively addressing the rise in e-bike incidents by considering stricter rules, increased enforcement, and better public awareness to ensure the safety of riders and the community.

SOURCE