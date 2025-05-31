This summer, children can receive free meals and snacks at the following Charleston County library locations

Charleston County is offering free meals and snacks to children during the summer break. This program is a partnership between the Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District, and Lowcountry Food Bank. It runs from June 2 to August 8.

Who Can Get the Free Meals?

Children aged 5 to 18 can get free meals and snacks during the summer while school is out. There is no need to apply or prove eligibility to receive the food.

Where and When Are Meals Served?

Nine library branches will provide free lunches from June 2 to July 25. These lunches come from the school district and meet nutritional standards. Kids must eat the meals at the library.

Lunch times at the libraries vary, starting from around 10:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., depending on the location.

Three other library branches will offer healthy snacks or hot lunches from June 9 to August 8. These services run between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

No Eligibility Needed

Any child can visit the library during meal times to get free food. There is no application or paperwork required.

Why Is This Program Important?

The Charleston County Public Library believes that access to healthy food supports children’s learning and helps the community. They want to make sure no child goes hungry during summer break.

Where to Find More Information

Dates, times, and locations may change, so it’s best to check the Charleston County Public Library website for updates at ccpl.org/summeronline.

