The suspect in the Margaret Drive shooting was arrested

A man wanted for multiple felony warrants has been arrested following a police chase in Dorchester County on Wednesday. 40-year-old Antoine Lamont Brown was taken into custody in the Ladson Road area after authorities had been tracking him for several serious charges, including his involvement in a May 29 shooting on Margaret Drive.

The Arrest and Chase

While patrolling the area, Dorchester County deputies and officers attempted to make contact with Brown. This led to a brief chase, which ended when Brown fell off his bicycle during the pursuit. As he was apprehended, deputies discovered a firearm in a holster on his hip.

Felony Warrants and New Charges

Brown faced several outstanding felony warrants before his arrest. These included charges of Assault and Battery – First Degree, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

In addition to these warrants, Brown was arrested in connection with the May 29 Margaret Drive shooting. He is now facing Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime related to the incident.

Sheriff’s Statement on Arrest

Dorchester County Sheriff Sam Richardson commended the efforts of both the Criminal Investigations Division and the Patrol Division, along with the North Charleston Police Department, for their swift and effective actions in locating and arresting Brown.

Sheriff Richardson added, “Let this serve as a clear message: if you bring violence to our streets, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable.”

Brown’s Current Status

Antoine Lamont Brown remains in custody at the L.C. Knight Detention Center as authorities continue to handle his case.

