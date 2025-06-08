The crooked cross provides a clear message for the June 8 event

Charleston, S.C. – St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Anson Street has long been a symbol of inclusivity, with a unique history rooted in acceptance. Known for its unconventional approach, the church continues its tradition of radical welcome with the upcoming chamber music performance, “The Rainbow Connection: Music by LGBTQ+ Composers” on June 8, as part of Piccolo Spoleto.

A Crooked Cross and a Message of Inclusion

The church’s iconic crooked cross is a prominent feature of the skyline, visible to all who pass by. This cross, which has been tilted since hurricane damage nearly 34 years ago, was finally replaced in 2023 with a new crooked cross, reinforcing the church’s message of acceptance.

“We want everybody in town to realize you don’t have to be straight in order to be there,” says Wayne Helmly, the church’s director of music and organist. “A crooked cross tells that quicker than anything else.”

The church’s message of radical welcome is not just symbolic but ingrained in its history.

A History of Open Doors

Founded in the early 19th century, St. Stephen’s was created by three women with the purpose of serving poor, unwed pregnant women. Over time, it became a sanctuary for Black and LGBTQ+ communities, and it remains committed to inclusivity, even being the country’s first-ever free church. Helmly emphasizes that St. Stephen’s history is “not only unique in Charleston,” but also “unique in the Episcopal Church nationwide.”

The church’s chamber music series holds performances open to the public, and “The Rainbow Connection” made its debut in November, quickly gaining popularity. The concert celebrates music by LGBTQ+ composers spanning nearly two centuries, from Tchaikovsky to Lady Gaga, showcasing the diversity within the community.

A Vibrant Performance

Local drag icon Patti O’Furniture, who has performed for 25 years and is a two-time winner of the Charleston City Paper’s “Best Drag Queen” award, will again host the event. She describes St. Stephen’s as “a place of true acceptance,” with a spirit that extends beyond just Sunday services.

“They are not just an 11-to-12-on-Sunday-morning kind of organization,” says O’Furniture. “They practice what they preach.”

O’Furniture, though not a member of the church, says that St. Stephen’s was the first church she visited when she moved to Charleston, and she immediately felt welcomed. The church’s open arms extend to Charleston Pride, where they have participated every year, often with the largest walking group.

A Joyous Community Celebration

The performance, set for June 8, will feature solos, duets, quartets, and full ensemble pieces, including vocalists, piano, and woodwinds. Helmly estimates that around 80% of the performers are part of the LGBTQ+ community, with many being regular parish members.

Despite the classical music setting, O’Furniture assures attendees that it is not a stuffy experience. “This is a lot of fun music,” she says. “It’s not like you’re at the Masters giving a little golf clap. It’s a lively, joyous atmosphere.”

More Than Just a Concert

“The Rainbow Connection” is much more than a concert; it’s part of St. Stephen’s mission to spread God’s love through the universal language of music. “For many of us, we find God and the Holy Spirit in music itself,” says Helmly.

O’Furniture hopes that those who attend leave feeling “a little smarter, a little wiser, a little more informed about these queer composers, about these works of music and about what a wonderful place St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is.”

