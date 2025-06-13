The coroner has released the identify of a man who was shot and killed after an incident on James Island

A disagreement between two relatives turned deadly on James Island, South Carolina, leaving one man dead and another facing serious charges. The incident happened Sunday evening, and police confirmed the victim and suspect are family members.

Victim Identified in James Island Shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Lakeith Duncan. He died around 8 p.m. Sunday at a home on Ferguson Road from a gunshot wound.

Argument Leads to Fatal Shooting

According to the Charleston Police Department, Duncan was involved in an argument with 30-year-old Raymundo Markal Vasquez, who is a relative. The argument escalated, ending with Duncan being fatally shot.

Vasquez was quickly taken into custody following the incident.

Charges Filed Against the Suspect

Raymundo Markal Vasquez has been officially charged with:

Murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

He is currently in custody while the investigation continues.

A family dispute on James Island has ended in tragedy, with 39-year-old Lakeith Duncan losing his life and a relative now facing murder charges. Charleston Police continue to investigate the incident as the community mourns another act of violence.

