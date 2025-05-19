The Charleston 5K “Run Charlie Run” is back at “The Joe.”

The Charleston Riverdogs’ popular “Run Charlie Run” 5K event returned this Sunday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, known as “The Joe.” Nearly a thousand people came together to run or walk the 3.1 miles, enjoying a great start to the summer during the baseball season.

About the Run Charlie Run 5K

For almost 20 years, the Riverdogs have invited runners and walkers to take part in this event. Dave Echols, the Charleston Riverdogs President, said Charleston is a city full of runners, and this event is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoors while mixing running with baseball.

Special Participants and Community Support

This year, the Lowcountry “Racers for Pacers,” who are people with disabilities that use running chairs with partners, led the race. Following them were hundreds of runners, walkers, and even babies in strollers. The Riverdogs also use events like this to give back. They donate a part of the fundraising to the Medical University of South Carolina Children’s Hospital.

Giving Back to the Community

Dave Echols shared that giving back is important for the baseball team. For nearly two decades, they have supported the Children’s Hospital to help children in the Lowcountry. Combining the 5K event with a Riverdogs game benefits both the community and fans.

Race Highlights

At the finish line, runners got to high-five the baseball players. One of the fastest was 18-year-old Nathaniel Burness from Summerville, who finished first with a time of 17 minutes and 47 seconds.



The “Run Charlie Run” 5K is more than just a race; it’s a community event that brings people together for fun, fitness, and charity. With its long history, the event continues to be a special way for Charleston to celebrate summer, support local causes, and enjoy baseball.

