The 5th annual Juneteenth festival will take tomorrow in the Lowcountry

The fifth annual Lowcountry Juneteenth Week Festival is set to bring the community together from June 16 through June 23, 2025. The festival celebrates the spirit of Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in the United States, while honoring Black culture, history, and contributions.

A Week of Celebration and Unity

With the first event kicking off on Saturday, June 7, the weeklong festival includes music, cultural events, family-friendly activities, and powerful moments of community empowerment. Event organizers say this year’s 5th anniversary is a milestone, and it has grown into a movement.

“This year’s 5th anniversary is more than a milestone—it’s a movement,” said Latisha Manigault, co-founder of J19 Week. “We’re proud to see this celebration grow each year as more people connect with the history of Juneteenth and the beauty of the Gullah Geechee culture. J19 Week is about unity, empowerment, and honoring the journey.”

The events are designed to welcome people from all backgrounds, offering opportunities to learn, enjoy, and participate in the rich culture of the Lowcountry. “This isn’t just a festival—it’s a family,” said Sean Smith, vice president. “We invite the entire community to come out and be part of this incredible experience.”

2025 Festival Lineup

The 2025 Juneteenth Week Festival offers an exciting lineup of events:

June 7 – Madd Love Kids Fest

North Charleston Sports Complex

A day filled with fun, creativity, and empowerment for the next generation.

Middleton Place Foundation Pavilion

An up-close conversation celebrating the living legacy of Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell.

The Admiral House, North Charleston

Enjoy an evening of smooth jazz featuring Marcus Johnson, Reggie Graves, and Jazz Theory.

Building 64, Naval Base, North Charleston

Celebrate with music, dancing, and good vibes at this unforgettable block party.

Hanahan Amphitheater, Hanahan, SC

A day of games, food, music, and laughter as families come together for a joyous occasion.

Felix Pinckney Community Center, North Charleston, SC

A vibrant parade filled with pride and culture marching through the historic Liberty Hill community.

A Celebration of Freedom and Culture

J19 Week aims to not only celebrate the history of Juneteenth but also provide a platform to uplift and empower the Lowcountry’s communities, particularly those with deep ties to the Gullah Geechee culture. It’s a time for people to come together, celebrate freedom, and build lasting connections.

