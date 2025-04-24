Tesla Terror: North Charleston Man Faces Federal Charges After Allegedly Torching EV Chargers

A man from James Island, South Carolina, is facing serious federal charges after he allegedly set fire to Tesla charging stations in North Charleston last month. The suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Clarke-Pounder, appeared in court on Wednesday after being indicted on multiple charges, including arson and firearm violations.

What Are the Charges?

On April 8, Clarke-Pounder was officially indicted on the following charges:

Arson of property used in interstate commerce

Unlawful making of a firearm

Possession of an unregistered firearm

The firearm charges are connected to his alleged use of Molotov cocktails, which are considered destructive devices under U.S. federal law. These devices must be registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), but the ones used in this incident were not.

What Happened on March 10?

The incident occurred on the evening of March 10 at a Tesla charging station near Tanger Outlet Boulevard in North Charleston. Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black face mask spray-paint offensive political messages on the ground. The messages included, “F** Trump, long live Ukraine”* written in red spray paint.

Shortly after, the same person — later identified as Clarke-Pounder — threw Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles at the Tesla charging stations. The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damages.

How Was He Caught?

According to a criminal complaint, security footage from a nearby restaurant captured the entire event, helping authorities identify Clarke-Pounder. Police later searched his apartment and found a notebook with a handwritten three-page statement expressing anti-government views and strong opposition to a fictional group referred to as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). A note with similar statements was also found in his wallet.

What Are the Legal Consequences?

If found guilty:

The arson charge carries a minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison .

carries a and up to . Each of the firearm-related charges could result in up to 10 years in prison.

Clarke-Pounder was earlier released on a $10,000 bond following his arrest on March 17, under the condition that he undergo mental health treatment. His bond and conditions remained unchanged after the April hearing, according to his attorney, Patrick Chisum.

This case is being taken seriously by federal authorities, as it touches not only on property destruction but also involves weapons and suspected extremist views. The attack is part of a broader trend of vandalism and arson reportedly linked to Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, whose public support of government spending cuts has drawn both strong support and harsh criticism. While the investigation continues, this case underlines the growing concerns over politically motivated acts of violence and property damage in the U.S.

SOURCE