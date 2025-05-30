South Carolina Shop Named ‘Best Ice Cream Parlor’ In The State

Looking for the perfect way to cool down on a hot South Carolina day? Nothing beats a delicious scoop of ice cream. Whether you love classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla or prefer creative options loaded with toppings, South Carolina has some amazing ice cream shops worth visiting.

Off Track Ice Cream: South Carolina’s Top Ice Cream Parlor

According to LoveFood, Off Track Ice Cream in Charleston is the best ice cream parlor in South Carolina. Known for its fresh, simple ingredients and a variety of dairy and non-dairy options, this spot is a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Off Track Ice Cream is located at 6 Beaufrain Street and boasts a 4.6-star rating on Google with over 1,000 reviews. Customers love coming back to try every flavor — and then trying them again!

What Makes Off Track Ice Cream Special?

LoveFood highlights that Off Track Ice Cream uses four key natural ingredients: cream, milk, eggs, and cane sugar. From there, they add real foods and clean ingredients to create unique flavors. They also offer an excellent selection of vegan ice creams made with raw cashews, organic coconut cream, sunflower oil, and cane sugar.

Popular flavors include chocolate fudge brownie, blackberry honey, and peppermint chip.

Explore More Delicious Ice Cream Spots

If you’re ready to explore more sweet treats, check out the full list of the best ice cream parlors across the U.S. at LoveFood.com. And if you’re in the mood for more than just ice cream, don’t miss our guide to the best pie bakeries in South Carolina!

SOURCE