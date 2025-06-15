South Carolina Burglary Suspect Leads Police on Slow-Moving Excavator Chase

In a highly unusual and somewhat humorous turn of events, a burglary suspect in South Carolina led police on a slow-speed chase early Sunday morning—on a tractor excavator. The bizarre pursuit unfolded after the North Charleston Police Department responded to an alarm at a property on Highway 78, where they discovered significant damage and a suspect attempting to flee in heavy machinery.

The Slow-Speed Chase

Officers were initially investigating a burglary alarm at a property located at 9418 Highway 78. Upon arriving at the scene, they noticed extensive damage, and during their search of the area, they spotted an excavator moving down Highway 78 under what they considered suspicious circumstances.

When officers attempted to stop the excavator, the driver refused to comply, initiating a slow-speed pursuit. The excavator was traveling at a pace comparable to walking speed, making it a challenging yet entertaining chase for law enforcement. The North Charleston Police Department then called in their SWAT team and drone units to assist with tracking the unusual pursuit.

A Video for the Ages

A video posted by the police department, humorously titled “A Hole You Can’t Dig Yourself Out Of,” captured the slow-moving chase and showed the excavator lumbering down the highway for over an hour. Despite its slow pace, the pursuit became an entertaining and bizarre moment in local law enforcement history.

The chase came to an end when the suspect drove the excavator into a wooded area at a local fairgrounds. He then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by a Charleston County K-9 unit, bringing the pursuit to a close.

Suspect Identified and Charged

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Johnny Mesa, who was charged with several offenses, including:

Failure to stop for a blue light

Malicious injury to real property

Malicious injury to real property enhancement

In a statement, the police department joked, “The moral of the story: You can’t get away from NCPD, especially if you’re operating an excavator.”

Source