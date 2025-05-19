South Carolina Aquarium celebrates its 25th anniversary with a free community block party

Charleston, South Carolina – The South Carolina Aquarium marked its 25th anniversary on Sunday with a lively block party full of fun and free events for the community.

A Thank You to the Community

Kevin Mills, CEO of the aquarium, said,

“We’re throwing a block party to say thank you to our community.”

The celebration featured activities like face painting, a climbing wall, bouncy castles, and a special exhibit showcasing some of the fascinating animals found in South Carolina.

A Tour of South Carolina’s Wildlife

Party visitor Sarah Hartman shared her excitement:

“They have habitats of animals from all over the state. You can kind of tour the whole state in just two hours here at the aquarium. It’s always a fun time.”

Fans Travel Far to Celebrate

One family even flew in from Chicago just to join the event. John Fernandez said,

“We try to come as often as possible. This year, we’ve been here three times already. Seeing the kids’ eyes light up when a shark or turtle swims by is both educational and fun.”

Aquarium’s Mission Beyond Exhibits

According to CEO Kevin Mills, support from visitors like Hartman and Fernandez helps the aquarium do much more than just display animals.

“The proceeds help us educate, save wild places, and protect saltwater marshes,” he explained.

Anniversary Ticket Offer

Monday marks the official 25th anniversary, and all tickets will be available at a special price of $25 for anyone wishing to visit.

The South Carolina Aquarium’s 25th anniversary celebration brought the Charleston community together for a day of fun, learning, and appreciation for the state’s unique wildlife. With its mission to educate and conserve, the aquarium continues to be a beloved treasure in the Lowcountry.

