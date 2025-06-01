Socialite’s Marvelous Charleston Home Hits the Market for $12.5 million

A stunning Southern mansion in Charleston, South Carolina, famous for its historic charm and elegant design, is now up for sale for $12.5 million. The property was bought 13 years ago for less than a quarter of that price by socialite and interior design icon Carolyne Roehm.

The Iconic Chisolm House: A Greek Revival Masterpiece

Known as the Chisolm House, this grand home was built in 1824 and is located in Charleston’s prestigious South of Broad neighbourhood. The mansion features impressive Corinthian columns inspired by an ancient monument in Athens, Greece, alongside beautifully maintained gardens.

Carolyne Roehm, known for her exquisite style and design, has transformed the mansion’s interior into a showcase of elegance, with each room featuring a unique, richly decorated theme.

Spacious and Luxurious Living

The home offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms within 5,774 square feet of living space. It features soaring 12-foot ceilings, thick cypress doors, a papered spiral staircase, and detailed moulding, preserving the mansion’s historic charm.

Outdoor spaces include lush lawns with mature oaks, palmettos, magnolias, camellias, privacy hedges, fountains, and quiet sitting areas. The gracious porch welcomes visitors with blue-and-white porcelain pots, a checkered floor, and mirrored seating.

Elegant Interiors with Practical Features

Inside, the black-and-white foyer leads to ornately decorated parlours, each with its own fireplace. The first floor also includes a formal dining room lined with books and a large family room.

The kitchen is designed for both everyday use and entertaining, featuring a breakfast area, walk-in pantry, double ovens and stovetops, spacious island, and custom cabinetry.

Each bedroom has a luxurious canopy bed with flowing drapes and richly papered or fabric-upholstered walls. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, dressing room, double bath, and fine detailing throughout.

Practical spaces include a laundry room, ample storage shelving, an above-ground basement, and rare off-street parking in this historic area.

A Home with Rich History and High Design

The house was originally built by Alexander Hext Chisolm, who owned a local rice and lumber mill, which explains the extraordinary woodwork seen throughout the home. The architecture is credited to Charles F. Reichardt, trained in Prussia.

Carolyne Roehm’s passion for design and her high-profile background in fashion and lifestyle have shaped the home into a modern showpiece while respecting its rich history.

About Carolyne Roehm

Roehm rose to fame after moving to New York in 1973 with a fine arts degree and working alongside designer Oscar de la Renta. She eventually launched her own fashion house and expanded into lifestyle and interior design, becoming a notable tastemaker often compared to Martha Stewart.

Charleston: A Southern Cultural Jewel

Founded in 1670, Charleston is a refined port city that has long attracted a cultured crowd seeking Southern charm and leisurely living. The South of Broad area, where Chisolm House is located, remains one of the city’s most prestigious and historic neighbourhoods.

