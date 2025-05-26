Rallies for a Loved Community Leader in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Early Saturday morning, the parking lot of Revive Charleston on Remount Road buzzed with energy and compassion as dozens of locals gathered for a special yard sale with a heartfelt mission.

Called “Spring Clean for a Cause,” the event featured rows of tents filled with donated items—from children’s clothing to home decor—offering shoppers plenty of bargains. But beyond the sales was a deeper purpose: supporting Tony King, a beloved community mentor and outreach volunteer who recently faced a serious health crisis.

“Tony, he’s a brother to me,” said Steve Fowler-Vaughn, pastor of Revive Charleston. “He’s poured into this community for decades. Food banks, church events, youth mentorship—you name it. Now it’s our turn to be there for him.”

King has been a pillar of Lowcountry outreach for more than 40 years, leading programs like Angel Tree, back-to-school drives, and community food initiatives. But after a recent leg amputation and cardiac arrest, he has had to step away from the work he loves.

Seeing the need, community members like Lanetra King organized the yard sale as a way to give back. “We wanted to take the spirit of spring cleaning and turn it into something meaningful,” Lanetra said. “This was about love, support, and showing how much this community cares.”

All items at the sale were donated, and every cent raised will go toward making Tony King’s home handicap accessible and comfortable during his recovery.

