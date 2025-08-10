Permit Submitted for Private Dock on Ashley River Draws Local Concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A permit application to build a private dock along the Ashley River has sparked significant opposition in Charleston. Local residents and organizations fear that the proposed dock, which would serve the Jasper Luxury Housing Complex, could limit public access to the popular waterfront area along Lockwood Drive and Broad Street.

The proposed dock, stretching nearly 200 feet into the river, has raised concerns that it could obstruct the stunning views and hinder public access to this well-loved area. Many people use the riverfront for walking, running, and leisure activities, and the idea of losing that space to private use has drawn criticism.

“I feel like locals aren’t being prioritized,” said Charleston resident Claudia Penner. “The water, the views, it’s just disturbing, that something like this could be allowed to happen.”

Brian Turner, president of the Preservation Society of Charleston, also voiced concerns, explaining that the city’s charm comes from the ability to enjoy its natural beauty, particularly along the Ashley and Cooper Rivers. The proposed dock, he argues, could disrupt that public experience.

“The water, the views—this would interfere with so many people’s access to those public resources,” said Turner. “We see it as our obligation to make sure the community is aware of their opportunity to voice opposition and prevent this project from moving forward.”

The Beach Company, which has applied for the permit, intends for the dock to be used by residents of the Jasper Luxury Housing Complex. If approved, the dock would include a shelter and a floating dock, extending into the river and potentially blocking views from the public. This has left many, including residents like John Turnquist, concerned about the impact on the community.

“I run by there all the time. Having a huge dock blocking the water is just going to interrupt a lot of the residents down there, and the people who live downtown,” said Turnquist.

In response, the Preservation Society of Charleston has submitted a formal comment opposing the permit, calling for a public hearing on the matter and requesting “formal consulting party status” to ensure community concerns are heard.

The City of Charleston has expressed concerns but clarified that this issue is under the jurisdiction of the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services. They have committed to ensuring public access is maintained, particularly along the knee wall and Battery Extension projects.

In a statement, the Beach Company said it would comply with all state regulations, including design, length, and environmental approvals for the proposed dock.

Residents and organizations are urged to submit feedback before the public comment period closes on August 8, 2025. The Preservation Society of Charleston encourages everyone to express their concerns on their website through the Public Notice Detail Comments page.

