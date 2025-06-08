Part of Mount Pleasant’s roadway reopens after being closed due to a collision

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A section of Highway 17 southbound at Anna Knapp Boulevard is currently closed due to a collision that occurred Saturday evening. The Mount Pleasant Police Department has confirmed the closure while crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic Detours and Roadway Impact

As a result of the blockage, traffic is being redirected from Anna Knapp Boulevard onto Johnny Dodds Boulevard. Drivers in the area should expect delays and follow detour instructions.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not provided a timeline for when the roadway will reopen. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is actively working on clearing the incident and will update the public as more information becomes available.

