Over 200 James Island residents are anticipated to experience an evening temporary outage of water service

Over 200 residents on James Island will temporarily lose their water service starting Wednesday night due to necessary repairs. The outage will affect 240 customers in the area between Williams Road and Winborn Drive, according to Charleston Water System.

Reason for the Water Outage

The water service interruption is due to the replacement of a leaking valve on a waterline located on Dill Bluff Road. Crews will begin work at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, and to carry out the repair, water service will need to be cut off temporarily.

Expected Duration of the Outage

The repair work is expected to take about three hours, with water service set to be restored by approximately 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

James Island residents affected by the water outage are advised to plan accordingly. The Charleston Water System is working to resolve the issue quickly and minimize disruption to the community.

