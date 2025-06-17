Kiawah Island

North Charleston will host a march to raise awareness of gun violence

by John
North Charleston, S.C. — A walk aimed at raising awareness about gun violence will take place in North Charleston on Tuesday. The event, organized by Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Union Heights area.

Participants will gather at 2332 Meeting Street Rd. to join the walk, which aims to promote peace and raise awareness about the impact of gun violence in the community.

This event highlights ongoing efforts to address violence and work towards creating safer neighborhoods in North Charleston and beyond.

