North Charleston opens its first LGBTQIA+ centre

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – We Are Family, an organization that has been championing LGBTQIA+ youth since its founding in 1995, has opened the first community center of its kind in the greater Charleston area. The center, located at 3265 North Carolina Avenue in North Charleston, offers a physical space for LGBTQIA+ youth to gather, create community, and receive support.

A Long-Awaited Dream for LGBTQIA+ Youth in Charleston

The new center has been a long time coming, according to We Are Family Executive Director Domenico Ruggerio. The idea for the center has been in development for years, with the project becoming a reality over the past two years. Ruggerio said, “When we were thinking about the growth and the next iteration of We Are Family, we knew that having a space for our youth to have community and a sense of belonging, in addition to our virtual spaces, was essential.”

The center will serve as a hub for We Are Family and its partners, including Charleston Pride and the Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA). It will offer in-person events, mental health services, and a place for young people to connect and be themselves.

A Welcoming, Inclusive Space for All Youth

Inside the center, visitors will find a large open space filled with color, lounge areas, a fully equipped kitchen, books, games, a TV with gaming systems, and a cozy couch. The space is designed to provide a safe, inviting environment where LGBTQIA+ youth can feel comfortable and visible. Ruggerio emphasized, “In a time when there is erasure, this space here represents the idea that we are visible and we are creating a space for all youth to live authentically.”

Collaboration and Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community

The center will also house offices for We Are Family, Charleston Pride, and AFFA. Ashley Peele, a Board Member of AFFA, shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “It just made sense to be physically located together again as well, especially as We Are Family looks to expand their services that they’re offering and creating it not just for our organizations, but for the community as a whole.”

The center will feature a boardroom for group meetings and a private therapy room for one-on-one sessions. We Are Family has partnered with 25 therapists who will offer in-person and online services to youth for free, thanks to generous donations.

Meeting a Critical Need for Mental Health Support

Ruggerio noted that mental health care is a critical service for LGBTQIA+ youth in South Carolina. He highlighted that, last year, 40% of LGBTQIA+ youth in the state seriously considered suicide. With resources disappearing in other areas, Ruggerio stressed the importance of creating local, accessible spaces for youth. This is especially crucial in light of the recent announcement that the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will stop offering tailored support for LGBTQIA+ youth starting on July 17, 2024.

“We know that the National Suicide Hotline shouldn’t be seen as a supplemental. It is literally a lifeline,” Ruggerio said. “We’re trying to make sure that these youth know there are spaces where they can find community.”

Honoring History and Creating a Safer Future

Opening the center on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots ties the past and present, honoring the legacy of resistance while building a safer and more inclusive future for LGBTQIA+ youth. Peele reflected, “Just having a place for folks to gather, I think, from a visibility perspective, is really important in a climate like the one we’re facing right now, where it seems like we’re losing a lot of battles. It’s important to show the community that we’re still here, we’re united, and we’re activating for them, even in these hard times.”

A Permanent Hub for LGBTQIA+ Services

The new center is the first physical space of its kind in the greater Charleston area and will serve as a permanent, visible hub for LGBTQIA+ services, programming, and advocacy. As We Are Family continues to grow, the center will provide a vital, ongoing space for LGBTQIA+ youth to find support, community, and the resources they need.

