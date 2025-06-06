New testimony in North Charleston murder trial delves into the inquiry

The trial of Darnell Brown continued this week, with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents and North Charleston Police providing crucial testimony regarding the fatal shooting of Jagdishbhai Patel at the Charleston Heights Motel on June 25, 2022.

Accusations Against Brown

Brown is accused of fatally shooting Patel, the motel owner, during an incident at the motel. While the victim’s family has testified earlier in the trial, they did not witness the shooting. However, investigators explained how their work ultimately led to Brown as the prime suspect in the case.

Details from the Victim’s Wife

Patel’s wife, who had interacted with Brown earlier on the day of the shooting, testified that Brown had asked her to put a lock on his motel room door. She also noted that his payment was declined, but she allowed him to stay and pay later when he had the money. This interaction became important as investigators traced a lead from the payment issue and lock request to Brown’s booking information.

Investigation and Evidence

Agent Dennis Woods, who led the investigation, explained how the team followed up on the payment and lock issues by looking at the booking details and locating an address associated with Brown’s license. The investigation quickly led agents to Brown, who was found at the address with a backpack containing a gun. Another gun was discovered under a trailer home where Brown was found.

Interrogation and Evidence Handling

Brown was transported to the North Charleston Police Department for questioning, where he denied firing a gun that day. Shortly after being detained, Brown requested a lawyer, and questioning ceased.

In prior testimony, SLED DNA experts confirmed that Brown’s DNA was found inside a pair of gloves located in the backpack, but the gun itself was wiped clean of fingerprints. Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed Brown in the area before the crime, but video footage of a figure entering the motel lobby was too unclear to positively identify.

Defense and Cross-Examination

The defense has rigorously cross-examined the prosecution’s expert witnesses, focusing on the proper labeling and handling of evidence. While the prosecution continues to build its case, the defense questions the handling of crucial evidence that may affect the outcome of the trial.

The Trial’s Progress

As the trial continues, the prosecution aims to prove Brown’s involvement in the murder, while the defense works to cast doubt on the evidence presented. The case remains ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the trial progresses.

