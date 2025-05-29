Mount Pleasant leaders include greater tree protections in the zoning code amendment

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Town leaders in Mount Pleasant have updated the Tree Protection Zones to better protect the area’s trees and natural environment.

The new rule changes how protection areas around trees are measured. The protection zone is now based on a one-foot radius for every one inch of a tree’s diameter measured at breast height (about 4.5 feet from the ground).

What Trees Are Protected?

Currently, trees 8 inches or larger on commercial properties—like schools, churches, and recreational buildings—are protected. Residential properties protect trees that are 16 inches or larger.

The update puts special focus on pine trees, which were previously less protected. Now, pine trees that are 24 inches or larger will be protected.

Eddie Bernard, Urban Forester for the Town of Mount Pleasant Planning Department, explained, “Pine trees historically were not protected outside of special buffers. Now they’re protected if they’re 24 inches and above.”

Easier Tree Replacement for Homeowners

If trees are removed from residential properties, replacement trees must be planted. The minimum size for these replacement trees has been lowered from 4 inches to 2 inches in diameter, making it easier and cheaper for homeowners to comply.

The Reason Behind the Update

The changes come from Mount Pleasant’s first Community Forest Master Plan created in 2023. This plan highlights the importance of healthy forests to reduce environmental problems like flooding and stormwater runoff.

Town Planner Chris Lubert said consultants helped develop the master plan and recommended strengthening tree protections. “We found that compared to nearby towns, we were protecting the least area around trees,” Lubert said.

He explained that scientific research shows tree roots grow beyond the previously protected zones, so the new rules expand protection to give trees a better chance of survival.

No Plans to Limit Development

Lubert reassured the public that the updates aim to protect trees without restricting new home or commercial development.

The county council is also considering creating a Tree Task Force to oversee tree protection rules and future changes. Public meetings will be held if the task force is approved.

Community Input Invited

Residents are invited to participate in three public meetings in June to discuss updates to Mount Pleasant’s 10-year Comprehensive Plan. The plan addresses issues like population growth, natural resources, and economic development.

