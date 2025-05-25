More than 400 slain warriors are memorialized with American flags on their graves

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ahead of Memorial Day, the Charleston community came together in a powerful show of remembrance by placing more than 400 American flags on the graves of fallen veterans at Live Oak Memorial Gardens on Ashley River Road.

For over 20 years, this tradition has been led by the American Legion Post 179, and it continues to draw veterans, families, and community members who want to show their appreciation for those who served and sacrificed.

A Family’s First Time Giving Back

This year, Army veteran Jeff Regensburger and his 7-year-old daughter Charlotte joined for the very first time. For Jeff, it was more than just placing flags—it was about teaching his daughter the value of respect and gratitude.

“I’m going to plant flags by every grave,” said young Charlotte, excited to take part in the tradition.

“Showing love to all the former soldiers and men and women that sacrificed is very important to me,” Jeff added.

Remembering Friends and Comrades

Many people who participated on Saturday had personal ties to those buried at the cemetery.

“We are honoring our fallen comrades. Most of us know some of them, and we just honor them on this day and this entire weekend,” said John Coy, Commander of American Legion Post 179.

This simple yet powerful act of placing flags helps keep their memories alive and reminds us all of the meaning behind Memorial Day.

How You Can Get Involved

If you’d like to take part in this heartwarming tribute next year, Commander Coy says you can join the group at 9 a.m. on the Saturday before Memorial Day at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Additionally, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the cemetery on Monday at 2 p.m., open to all who wish to attend and pay their respects.

As Memorial Day approaches, events like this remind us that honoring our heroes doesn’t always require grand gestures—sometimes, all it takes is a flag, a few quiet moments, and the willingness to remember those who gave everything. From veterans to children like Charlotte, each person placing a flag helps tell a story of sacrifice, service, and national pride.

SOURCE