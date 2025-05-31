Mayor Cogswell plans to construct a second lane for traffic exiting Johns Island

Charleston Mayor William Cogswell wants the city to take control of Maybank Highway on Johns Island. This would allow the city to add another lane near River Road to ease traffic congestion.

Current Situation and Proposal

Maybank Highway is currently managed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), which has strict rules about lane widths. Mayor Cogswell believes that if the city owns the road, it could build a narrower second lane with less impact on the trees lining the highway.

He explained how adding a lane on the inbound side about 10 years ago made a big difference and hopes the same can happen now. Although the speed limit might need to be lowered slightly, the extra lane would improve traffic flow significantly.

Funding and Next Steps

There is no exact cost yet for this project. Mayor Cogswell is asking Charleston County Council for financial help. Councilman Joe Boykin mentioned the county has $78 million leftover from a canceled highway expansion project, which could potentially be used.

Cogswell recently discussed the idea with County Councilmen Boykin and Jim McBride. Boykin described the talks as productive and is hopeful the project will move forward.

The Charleston City Council will vote on the proposal and whether to request ownership of Maybank Highway from SCDOT. The discussion is planned for the June 17 meeting and is expected to pass, according to a city spokesperson.

SOURCE