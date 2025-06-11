Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering the proprietor of a motel in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A man with a history of violent crimes has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2022 murder of North Charleston motel owner Jagdishbhai Patel. The sentence was handed down on Tuesday by Honorable Judge Roger Young after Darnell Dwayne Brown was convicted of killing Patel on June 25, 2022.

A Tragic Crime and Devastating Loss

At the time of the murder, Brown had been in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections after serving time for two armed robberies. According to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, Patel, who immigrated to the United States to achieve the American dream of owning a small business, was senselessly murdered by a “home-grown murderer.”

Patel had worked hard to establish his business, the Charleston Heights Motel, and provide for his family, only for his life to be tragically taken.

The Crime and Evidence

Patel was found murdered at his motel, and evidence presented during the trial linked Brown directly to the crime. Surveillance footage from a nearby residence showed the killer wearing the same clothes as Brown was seen wearing shortly after the murder.

Authorities also discovered Brown less than two-tenths of a mile from the scene, carrying a backpack that contained motel registration materials, a key card, and gloves that tested positive for gunshot residue. Additionally, a .38 special revolver with fired casings was found nearby. Investigators matched a fired bullet to the revolver, further tying Brown to the crime.

Brown also made incriminating statements to North Charleston detectives during the investigation, leading to his conviction.

The Patel Family’s Strength

Assistant Solicitor Lemuel Zeigler expressed gratitude to the Patel family for their incredible strength in the face of such tragic violence. “We are grateful to the Patel family for their sincere and incredible strength in the face of this unnecessary violence,” Zeigler said, acknowledging the emotional toll the murder had on Patel’s loved ones.

Justice Served

With this life sentence, Brown will spend the rest of his life in prison for his brutal crime. The sentencing brings a sense of justice for the Patel family and the community, though nothing can bring back the life that was tragically taken.

SOURCE