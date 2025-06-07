Man found guilty of 2022 North Charleston murder, condemned to life

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Charleston County jury has found Darnell Brown guilty of the 2022 murder of Jagdishbhai Patel, the owner of the Charleston Heights Motel in North Charleston. Brown was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Patel on June 25, 2022.

Life Sentence and Additional Charges

Brown was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction and five years for the additional possession of a weapon during a violent crime conviction. The judge took into account Brown’s prior serious criminal record, including an armed robbery conviction, when determining the sentence. The defense pointed out that Brown had served time in prison for a previous conviction from the age of 19 to 32 and had only been released in February 2022, just four months before the motel shooting.

The Shooting and Investigation

Patel was shot twice in the head through a glass divider in the front office of the Charleston Heights Motel. He died from his injuries a couple of weeks later. Detective Denis Woods, who led the investigation, described how he found two bullet holes in the plexiglass that led to the living quarters where Patel conducted business. Patel’s wife, who was at the property at the time, was on the phone with their son when the shooting occurred and testified as a witness during the trial.

Patel’s wife shared a concerning interaction earlier in the day with Darnell Brown, who had stayed at the motel. Brown had asked for a lock on his door, fearing people were accessing his room. His payment declined, but Patel’s wife allowed him to stay and pay later, as her husband often did for those in need.

Quick Identification and Evidence

Investigators were able to identify Brown quickly after reviewing Brown’s motel reservation card, which contained his license information. A search of Brown’s residence led to the discovery of two guns and a backpack belonging to him. Inside the backpack were gloves, which were tested by SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division). The gloves contained DNA from Brown and two other unidentified individuals. Additionally, gunshot residue was found on both Brown’s right hand and the gloves, linking him to the shooting.

A SLED ballistics expert testified that one of the confiscated guns matched the bullets recovered from the motel scene. The prosecution also presented surveillance video showing Brown at a nearby grocery store attempting to use an ATM with a declined card. Other video footage showed a figure matching Brown’s description near the motel at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutor’s Closing Statement

During the closing argument, Prosecutor Lemuel Zeigler called the shooting an execution of an innocent man and emphasized that the DNA, gunshot residue, and firearm were all key evidence in the case. He confidently asserted that there was more than enough evidence to connect Brown to the murder.

Defense Arguments

In contrast, the defense argued that the investigation did not thoroughly explore the other individuals who were present at Brown’s property when the guns were discovered. Defense attorney Rodney Davis urged the jury to consider the possibility of other DNA contributors on the gloves found with Brown’s belongings.

Justice Served for Patel’s Family

After the trial, Patel’s family expressed their gratitude to the investigators who worked diligently on the case. They spoke of their sense of relief and said they felt justice had been served for the murder of their loved one.

