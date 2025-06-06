Man arrested for the April hit-and-run that injured a Goose Creek city employee

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a Goose Creek city employee in April.

The Incident

On April 13, Kelly Farmer, a 46-year-old water distribution operator for the city’s Department of Public Works, was tragically struck and killed while walking on Dorchester Road near Tabby Lane. Farmer’s death prompted an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, who quickly launched a search for the vehicle involved.

The Arrest

After a week of investigation, law enforcement located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The driver, identified as Terrell Darrel Crawford, was arrested on Thursday. He has been booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Crawford is now facing charges related to the fatal crash, though further details on the exact charges have not been released at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and additional updates are expected as the case progresses.

