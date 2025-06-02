Lowcountry mental health facility earns national recognition

LADSON, S.C. — Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness, a 60-bed mental health hospital at Trident Medical Center in Ladson, has been honored with the prestigious Gold Bell Award from Mental Health America.

A First for the Lowcountry

This award is the nation’s first certification program to recognize U.S. employers dedicated to supporting mental health in the workplace, said Rod Whiting, spokesman for Trident Health.

Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness opened nearly two years ago, marking the first mental health hospital launch in the South Carolina Lowcountry in over 30 years.

Comprehensive Mental Health Services

The facility offers both inpatient and outpatient care for adolescents and adults, providing essential mental health support to the community.

Recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month

The award announcement comes during May, which is National Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of mental well-being.

