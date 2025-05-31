Lowcountry counties develop emergency service structures amid fast population growth

As more people move to the Lowcountry, Charleston and Georgetown counties are working to improve emergency services to keep everyone safe.

New Emergency Facilities Planned in Charleston County

Charleston County, which now has over 850,000 residents, is planning to build a new emergency operations headquarters. They are also constructing a new fire station in West Ashley and updating EMS Station 8 on Edisto Island. These projects will help emergency teams respond faster and handle more calls.

Carl Fehr, Division Chief of Charleston County EMS, said the upgrades will improve the presence and readiness of EMS, fire, and sheriff’s office resources.

Growing Emergency Services in Georgetown County

Georgetown County’s population has more than doubled since 2021. To keep up, officials are planning a new building for the Emergency Operations Center, 911 dispatch, and emergency management staff. The county is currently accepting bids for construction.

Brandon Ellis, Emergency Services Director, said, “As our population grows, we have to grow with it.”

Goal of Faster Emergency Response

Both counties agree that the main goal is to provide quicker and more effective emergency services for residents as the region grows.

Charleston County is still in the planning stage, while Georgetown County is moving forward with construction plans.

