Lowcountry counties develop emergency service structures amid fast population growth

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — As the population in the Lowcountry continues to grow rapidly, Charleston and Georgetown County officials are taking steps to improve emergency services and ensure the safety of residents.

Charleston County’s Emergency Services Expansion

With over 850,000 residents now living in Charleston County, leaders are planning a new emergency operations headquarters to better serve the community. In addition, construction is underway for a new fire station in West Ashley, and renovations are being made to EMS Station 8 on Edisto Island. These projects aim to enhance response times and increase emergency capacity across the county.

Carl Fehr, Division Chief of Charleston County EMS, stated, “This will increase the presence of EMS, fire, and sheriff’s office resources—making sure they’re properly positioned and equipped.”

Georgetown County’s Growing Emergency Infrastructure

Georgetown County has seen its population more than double since 2021, prompting officials to develop a new facility that will house the Emergency Operations Center, 911 dispatch, and emergency management staff. Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis explained, “As our population grows, we have to grow with it.”

Currently, Georgetown County is accepting bids for the construction of this new center, while Charleston County continues in the planning stages of its projects.

Faster, More Efficient Emergency Response Is the Goal

Both counties emphasize that these expansions are essential to providing faster and more effective emergency response throughout the region, keeping pace with the Lowcountry’s rapid growth.

