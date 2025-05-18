June is when the new Aldi in Mount Pleasant is anticipated to open

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – The much-awaited Aldi grocery store on US 17 North in Mount Pleasant is now expected to open by June 25, according to Town Councilmember Daniel Brownstein.

Opening Delayed Due to Final Touch-Ups

The store’s opening had been delayed, but things are now moving forward. Councilman Brownstein recently shared that the hold-up is because of final “punch list” items — which include small tasks and final adjustments before a project can be completed.

Once those tasks are done, the store will install its fire suppression system, and then final inspections will be carried out by town officials.

Councilman Shares Excitement

“I am a fan of Aldi and am eager for this location to open as well,” Brownstein wrote in his update. He added that the town is aware of the excitement surrounding the new store and promised that inspections will be done quickly once requested.

The Mount Pleasant community has been eagerly waiting for the store to open, as Aldi is known for its low prices, quality items, and budget-friendly grocery options.

What Happens Next?

As soon as the final construction steps are completed and safety checks pass, the new Aldi will be ready to welcome customers. If all goes as planned, Mount Pleasant residents could be shopping at the new store before the end of June.

With final construction steps almost complete, the new Aldi store in Mount Pleasant is on track to open around June 25. Residents looking for affordable and quality groceries won’t have to wait much longer. As the town works to speed up inspections, excitement is building for this fresh addition to the local shopping scene.

