Iowa ladies will compete at the second Throwdown on the Yorktown

The Iowa wrestling program, famous worldwide since the days of Dan Gable, is heading to a very special venue this November.

Wrestling on a World War II Aircraft Carrier

For the 2025 Throwdown on the Yorktown, the Iowa women’s wrestling team will compete atop the USS Yorktown, a World War II-era Navy aircraft carrier docked in Charleston, South Carolina.

This unique event will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, and it will be the second edition of the Throwdown on the Yorktown.

A Look Back at the Inaugural Event

Last year’s first Throwdown featured eight wrestling programs competing in six dual meets. Some of the schools included:

Army West Point (men)

The Citadel (men)

Gardner-Webb University (men)

Lander University (men)

Newberry College (men)

University of Virginia (men)

Campbellsville University (women)

Presbyterian College (women)

The Iowa women’s opponents for this year’s event will be announced later, but there are many exciting NCAA and NAIA teams to expect.

About the USS Yorktown

The USS Yorktown is an important part of American naval history. Here are some facts about the ship:

Commissioned on April 15, 1943, it was the tenth aircraft carrier in the United States Navy.

It played a major role in the Pacific campaign during World War II, earning the nickname “Fighting Lady.”

The ship was modernized in the 1950s to operate jet aircraft and served as an anti-submarine carrier during the Vietnam War.

In December 1968, the Yorktown recovered the Apollo 8 astronauts and capsule.

Decommissioned in 1970, the ship was moved to Charleston in 1975 to become the centerpiece of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

You can learn more about the USS Yorktown at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum website.

What This Means for Iowa Wrestling

The Iowa women’s wrestling team, already back-to-back national team and dual champions, will add this event to their historic 2025-26 season. This year also marks the first-ever sanctioned NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championship, making it an exciting time for the program.

Wrestling atop a legendary World War II aircraft carrier will be a memorable experience for the Iowa women’s wrestling team and fans alike. The Throwdown on the Yorktown promises to be a unique and thrilling start to their 2025 season in the historic city of Charleston.

