In the Berkeley County bus confrontation, the second suspect was apprehended

A serious incident involving a school bus in Berkeley County, South Carolina, has led to the arrest of two people. Authorities confirmed that both suspects are now in custody after illegally boarding a school bus and frightening young students.

What Happened on the School Bus?

On the morning of May 5, a Berkeley County school bus was on its way to Devon Forest Elementary School. As the bus traveled down Baxter Brown Way near the Waters at St. James apartment complex, a vehicle blocked the road, forcing the driver to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people — Jakevah Rahsha Brown and Ronald Olivier Jr., both from Summerville — unlawfully boarded the bus during this time. They reportedly ignored the bus driver and monitor’s instructions not to get on.

Why Did They Board the Bus?

Witnesses and video footage revealed that Brown confronted the students over a fight involving her child. Olivier also got on the bus and used threatening language toward the children. The behavior caused a lot of stress among the students, many of whom were clearly frightened.

Charges Filed Against the Suspects

Jakevah Rahsha Brown, 28, was arrested earlier on May 7. She has been charged with kidnapping and interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Ronald Olivier Jr., 31, was arrested later on May 14 during a traffic stop. He now faces multiple charges including kidnapping, interfering with the operation of a school bus, and third-degree assault and battery.

Both suspects are now being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner, awaiting further legal action.

What Authorities Are Saying

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis made a strong statement regarding the incident. He said, “This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those that disrupt and compromise the safety of children and school personnel will be held accountable.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the safety and peace of school children is their top priority, and anyone who puts that at risk will face serious consequences.

Incidents like this highlight how important school safety is. Children should never have to feel threatened or unsafe while on their way to school. Thanks to quick action by the authorities, both individuals have been arrested and will face charges. It’s a reminder that protecting students must always come first, and strict action will be taken against those who endanger them.

SOURCE