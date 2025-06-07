Immigration groups claim the Charleston County sting operation unfairly targeted Latinos and Hispanics

A recent sting operation in Ladson, South Carolina, dubbed “Operation Last Stand”, has drawn significant scrutiny from immigrant advocacy groups and faith leaders who are raising concerns over civil rights violations and racial profiling during the 80 arrests made. The operation, carried out by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and other law enforcement agencies, targeted a venue known as The Alamo.

The Operation and Its Claims

Authorities claim that The Alamo had been under surveillance for a year due to suspected criminal activity. They assert that the raid led to the arrest of two high-level cartel members and an international murder suspect. However, the operation’s aftermath has raised concerns from community members and advocates who argue that many of those detained were innocent individuals, some of whom were unfairly swept up in a broader crackdown without just cause.

Advocacy Groups Raise Alarm

During a press conference organized by local advocacy groups, several speakers, including Will McCorkle of the Charleston Immigrant Coalition, expressed frustration over the raid’s impact. McCorkle stated, “The narrative from the sheriff, governor, and attorney general is that they’re targeting violent criminals. What they quickly overlook are the innocent people who were detained and are now facing deportation for no real purpose.”

Allegations of Racial Profiling

Many of those detained during the raid claim that they were racially profiled and treated as criminals solely based on their appearance. Dulce Lopez, a Civil Rights Strategist with the ACLU of South Carolina, condemned the operation, stating, “We do not condone criminal activity, but no one deserves to be criminalized by simply existing in communities and places. No one should be treated as guilty by association.”

One individual present at the club during the raid, Alejandra Delaveea, an immigrant advocate, recounted the chaotic scene, saying, “It didn’t matter what we showed them. They refused to believe our IDs were valid. People were lined up by skin color. Those with tattoos were separated and questioned as potential gang members.”

Calls for Transparency and Accountability

Advocacy groups are now calling for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to release the full incident report and provide clarity on how decisions were made during the raid. They also demand the department sever its ties with ICE to rebuild trust with the Hispanic and Latino communities.

McCorkle emphasized, “Charleston County’s decision to align itself with ICE is a destructive one. It’s already torn families apart and will continue to damage the trust between law enforcement and the people they’re supposed to protect.”

Sheriff’s Office Response

Despite multiple requests, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the allegations or provided any additional information about the operation. As the investigation continues, advocates hope for greater transparency and a more inclusive approach to law enforcement in immigrant communities.

