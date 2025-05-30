Kiawah Island

ICE Hold Following NC Arrest in Goose Creek Fatal Stabbing

Berkeley County deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred over the weekend in Goose Creek.

Suspect Taken into Custody

25-year-old Miguel Henrique Santos de Oliviera was apprehended in North Carolina and is now facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently held on a $2 million bond. Authorities also note that Oliviera has an ICE detainer.

Details of the Incident

The stabbing took place early Sunday morning, May 25, on Harbor Lake Drive. Deputies arrived shortly after 6 a.m. to find 21-year-old Lucas Mortins from Summerville suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Mortins was rushed to the hospital but tragically did not survive his injuries.

Ongoing Investigation and Call for Information

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and asks anyone with information to call 843-719-4505.

