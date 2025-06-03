Human cruelty’: Berkeley County convicts describe overcrowding as new jail nears completion

Inmates at the Berkeley County Jail are facing dangerous overcrowding, unhygienic conditions, and what they describe as inhumane treatment. The facility, designed to hold 291 inmates, currently houses over 580, leaving many forced to sleep on the floor amid limited access to showers, toilets, and basic sanitation.

Inmate Experiences

Jessica Watkins and Tiondre Perry, current inmates, shared their struggles. Perry described seeing five people sleeping on the floor at once, while Watkins said she felt “less than human” and compared the conditions to “animal cruelty.” Others report limited access to clean uniforms and blankets, and restricted outdoor time.

Former inmate Courtney Dock recalled how overcrowding made walking through living areas nearly impossible and created a breeding ground for illness.

Inspection Failures

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) has repeatedly found violations at Berkeley County Jail since 2022. The latest inspection in February 2025 showed 14 areas still out of compliance, including understaffing, security issues, lack of working showers, and unsafe housing arrangements mixing high-profile inmates with vulnerable populations.

Some issues, such as understaffing and security, have seen improvements, but overcrowding remains the largest challenge.

Sheriff’s Response

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis acknowledged the overcrowding problem but urged people not to commit crimes to avoid jail. He expressed confidence in his staff and emphasized ongoing efforts to make conditions more humane.

Lewis hopes the $50 million jail expansion underway will ease overcrowding within six months.

Jail Expansion Project

The new facility, set to open in early 2026, will nearly double capacity to 565 inmates, with improved living quarters, medical services, and potential mental health support. The oldest parts of the current jail will be closed once the new building is operational.

While the expansion promises relief, the current population continues to strain the existing jail.

Administration Statement

Jail administrator Randy Demory stressed that conditions will not be allowed to become unsafe or unhealthy and assured that inmates are treated with dignity and respect despite challenges.

Until the new jail opens, inmates endure harsh, overcrowded conditions. The crisis behind bars in Berkeley County highlights the urgent need for expanded and improved detention facilities, along with better oversight and humane treatment.

