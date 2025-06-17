Kiawah Island

Hospital officials confirm that MUSC in Charleston has closed a portion of its emergency room due to a plumbing problem

Charleston, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) temporarily closed a section of their Emergency Department early Tuesday morning after a plumbing issue was identified. According to a hospital spokesperson, the issue was discovered around 4 a.m. in a bathroom area of the Emergency Department, which contains 11 beds.

Despite the closure, patient care has continued without interruption, and no services were disrupted for those seeking treatment. The section in question is part of a larger 88-bed emergency facility.

To address the plumbing issue, the hospital team is removing and replacing any drywall that may have been exposed to water. The spokesperson stated that they expect to have the affected section reopened by Wednesday.

