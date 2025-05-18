Foodies, take note! A journey for your palate

Savannah, Ga. – If you’re a true food lover who enjoys the rich flavours of Southern comfort food and Lowcountry cuisine, then it’s time to hit the road. According to BeyondTheJourney.net, a travel site for foodies and explorers, one of the best food road trips in the South runs from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia — and it’s packed with delicious stops along the way.

Start the Journey in Charleston

Begin your adventure in the heart of Charleston at the well-known Hominy Grill, a long-time favourite for classic Southern dishes. Although the original restaurant is no longer operating, many food lovers still use it as a landmark for where their food journey should begin — a symbol of Charleston’s rich food culture.

Next, head south and stop at the Glass Onion, just outside the city. This cozy spot serves fresh, local Lowcountry fare with a twist. From fried green tomatoes to shrimp and grits, this is the place to enjoy dishes made with love and local ingredients.

End with a Feast in Savannah

Once you reach Savannah, there’s no better place to unwind than at Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room. Known for its warm hospitality, this famous eatery serves family-style meals that make you feel like you’re at grandma’s house. Before diving into a plate full of fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and more, enjoy a refreshing glass of sweet tea — a Southern tradition.

Why This Trip is a Must for Foodies

This Charleston-to-Savannah route offers more than just beautiful views and historic charm. It takes you on a journey through the soul of Southern cooking, where each stop introduces you to time-honoured recipes and down-home hospitality.

Whether it’s the flaky biscuits, creamy grits, or crispy fried chicken, every bite tells a story of culture, family, and tradition. For food lovers, this trip is more than just a meal — it’s an experience.

If you’re someone who enjoys Southern flavours, soulful dishes, and local charm, the road trip from Charleston to Savannah is made for you. With stops like Hominy Grill, Glass Onion, and Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, your taste buds will thank you. So pack your bags, bring your appetite, and get ready for a food adventure you won’t forget.

