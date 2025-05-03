Following a late-night encounter, a man from North Charleston was arrested for armed robbery

A North Charleston man is facing serious charges following a late-night armed robbery incident that occurred Thursday night, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

What Happened

The suspect, identified as Donte Daquan White, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the reported robbery at approximately 10:21 p.m., where they quickly located a man matching the suspect’s description near the scene.

Gun Tossed During Arrest

As officers approached, White reportedly removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it to the ground nearby in an attempt to discard the weapon. Officers immediately placed White in handcuffs, secured the loaded firearm, and began interviewing witnesses.

Victim Reported Being Threatened

According to the police report, the victim told officers that an argument had taken place between them and White. During the confrontation, White allegedly drew the gun and pointed it directly at the victim, prompting a call to emergency services.

Charges and Detention

White was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center. He now awaits legal proceedings related to the robbery and weapon possession.

