FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity are expected to continue this weekend, with a minor chance of a storm!

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston is experiencing extreme summer-like heat, with Friday’s temperatures matching a record set more than 80 years ago. The hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the weekend, with heat index values reaching up to 100°F.

Friday Hits Record High for the Year

At Charleston International Airport, Friday’s temperature reached 94°F, tying the daily record set in 1941. The combination of heat and humidity pushed heat index values to between 95°F and 100°F, especially in areas east of I-95.

What’s Causing the Heat?

A strong high-pressure system to the south is the reason behind the current hot spell. This system is expected to remain in place through the weekend, keeping skies partly cloudy and nighttime temperatures warm, dipping only into the low 70s by Saturday morning.

Weekend Weather Forecast

Saturday (May 18)

Daytime: Partly sunny with highs around 93°F

Heat Index: Could feel like 100°F

Rain Chance: Mostly dry, but a few isolated storms possible in the evening

Night: Low around 71°F

Sunday (May 19)

Daytime: Partly cloudy and still hot, high near 93°F

Rain Chance: A slight chance of late-day storms, possibly strong or severe

Night: Low around 68°F

Monday (May 20)

Slight cooling with a high near 89°F

Mostly dry, partly cloudy skies

Low at night near 71°F

Stay Safe During the Heat

With temperatures soaring and heat index values near or above 100°F, it’s important to:

Stay hydrated

Avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours

Take breaks if you’re working or exercising outdoors

Check on the elderly, children, and pets

