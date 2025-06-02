Kiawah Island

Ensure your child’s safety: Charleston Fire conducts a child safety checkpoint

by Jackson
Published On:
Ensure your child's safety: Charleston Fire conducts a child safety checkpoint

CHARLESTON, S.C. — To help keep young passengers safe, the Charleston Fire Department is holding a child safety checkpoint this week focused on proper car seat installation.

Monthly Safety Checkpoints

Certified technicians conduct these checkpoints on the first Wednesday of every month. The event takes place in the parking lot of the Charleston Riverdogs Stadium on Fishburne Street.

What to Bring and How to Register

Parents and caregivers should bring both the car seat manual and their vehicle’s user manual to their appointment. To reserve a time slot, you can [click here to schedule your appointment].

Why It Matters

Correct installation of car seats significantly reduces the risk of injury in accidents, making these checkpoints a vital community safety effort.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Vijay Iyer Trio brings spontaneous sound to Spoleto on June 3rd

Vijay Iyer Trio brings spontaneous sound to Spoleto on June 3rd

Lowcountry mental health facility earns national recognition

Lowcountry mental health facility earns national recognition

Photo essay: The Dawn of a Festival City

Photo essay: The Dawn of a Festival City

Lowcountry counties develop emergency service structures amid fast population growth

Lowcountry counties develop emergency service structures amid fast population growth

Allen University honors Emanuel 9 with a dramatic tribute unveiling for the 10th anniversary

Allen University honors Emanuel 9 with a dramatic tribute unveiling for the 10th anniversary

Socialite's Marvelous Charleston Home Hits the Market for $12.5 million

Socialite’s Marvelous Charleston Home Hits the Market for $12.5 million

Leave a Comment