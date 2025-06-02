Ensure your child’s safety: Charleston Fire conducts a child safety checkpoint

CHARLESTON, S.C. — To help keep young passengers safe, the Charleston Fire Department is holding a child safety checkpoint this week focused on proper car seat installation.

Monthly Safety Checkpoints

Certified technicians conduct these checkpoints on the first Wednesday of every month. The event takes place in the parking lot of the Charleston Riverdogs Stadium on Fishburne Street.

What to Bring and How to Register

Parents and caregivers should bring both the car seat manual and their vehicle’s user manual to their appointment. To reserve a time slot, you can [click here to schedule your appointment].

Why It Matters

Correct installation of car seats significantly reduces the risk of injury in accidents, making these checkpoints a vital community safety effort.

