During a traffic stop near Moncks Corner, footage shows an alleged drunk motorist colliding with a cop car

Berkeley County, S.C. — A Moncks Corner woman, Lauren Michelle Skinner, 32, was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly crashing into a marked patrol vehicle while deputies were arresting another impaired driver.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Live Oak Drive and Wildwood Lane in Moncks Corner. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver when Skinner, who was also suspected of being under the influence, crashed into their patrol car.

Charges and Arrest:

  • Lauren Michelle Skinner was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on multiple charges:
    • Transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal
    • Driving under suspension (second offense)
    • Driving under the influence (second offense)

No deputies were injured in the crash, but authorities noted the significant danger that this type of situation could cause.

Sheriff’s Statement:

  • Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis expressed his concern, saying, “This could have ended with one of our deputies being killed.” He emphasized the dangers that impaired driving poses not only to the public but also to law enforcement officers who are working to keep communities safe.
  • Sheriff Lewis continued, “People often don’t realize how quickly a normal traffic stop can turn into a life-threatening situation. Our deputies face this danger every day. Impaired driving is reckless, selfish, and puts everyone at risk — including those who protect our communities.”

Bond and Legal Action:

  • Skinner was given a bond totaling $4,527.50 after the arrest.

SOURCE

Clarke

