Discarded incense ignites West Ashley apartment fire

Charleston, S.C. – Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Ashley Oaks Apartments in West Ashley on Friday night. The blaze, which started just after 8 p.m., was quickly contained to a bedroom of a two-story multi-family building.

Quick Response and Containment

The Charleston Fire Engine 116 crew, who were near the scene at the time, noticed smoke and immediately headed to the apartment complex. The crew arrived 30 seconds after the call was dispatched and observed smoke venting from the building. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire, preventing further damage and evacuating residents.

Cause of the Fire

According to fire marshal investigators, the fire started when a resident discarded incense items in the trash, believing they were fully extinguished. When the resident returned to the apartment, a fire had ignited in the bedroom where the incense had been thrown away.

Damage and Evacuations

The fire caused damage to two units in the 16-unit building, while six other units sustained smoke damage. Fortunately, the fire was quickly brought under control, limiting its impact. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents who were affected by the fire.

Injuries and Response

One individual suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Emergency responders from the Charleston, Saint Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police, all assisted at the scene.

