Deputies retrieve stolen vehicle at Cypress Gardens Boat Landing

Authorities in Berkeley County have recovered a stolen vehicle more than a year after it was first reported missing. The 2022 Ford Escape was originally reported stolen in North Charleston in April 2024. On February 25, deputies were notified of a submerged vehicle near the train truss at Cypress Gardens Boat Landing.

Dive Team Search and Vehicle Recovery

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office dive team members responded to the scene and confirmed that no one was inside the vehicle. No human remains were found either. After marking the location with GPS coordinates, recovery efforts were scheduled for a later date.

The vehicle was successfully lifted out of the water on August 11 and transported about seven miles to Bushy Park Boat Landing, where a towing company took possession of it.

Sheriff’s Statement and Ongoing Investigation

Sheriff Duane Lewis praised the work of all involved, saying,
“The successful recovery of this stolen vehicle highlights the dedication and teamwork of our Underwater Recovery Team, Marine units, and community partners. We remain committed to public safety and the recovery of property throughout Berkeley County.”

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the stolen vehicle. The investigation remains active and is being handled jointly by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the North Charleston Police Department.

