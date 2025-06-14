Crews will begin night work on US Highway 17 renovations on June 16

Drivers in Charleston County should prepare for nighttime roadwork on US Highway 17 starting June 16. The city has announced lane closures for safety and beautification improvements, with the work expected to take place during nighttime hours to reduce the impact on traffic.

Where the Work Is Happening

The roadwork will affect two major parts of Highway 17: Septima Clark Parkway and Savannah Highway. These are busy roads, so the city is scheduling the work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night when traffic is lighter.

What the Crews Will Be Doing

The construction team will install decorative stamped crosswalks at specific intersections. These crosswalks are designed to help drivers see pedestrians better, make crossing safer, and improve the look of the area.

How Traffic Will Be Affected

While work is happening, some lanes will be closed, and traffic may be shifted to different parts of the road. However, at least one lane in each direction will always be open. This means cars can still pass through, but drivers should expect slower traffic and be extra careful.

Important Safety Tips for Drivers

The city is asking all drivers to be cautious while driving through these areas at night. Watch for workers and signs showing lane changes. Driving carefully will help keep both drivers and crews safe.

Weather Could Cause Delays

The roadwork is weather-dependent. If it rains or the weather is bad, the work may be delayed and rescheduled. The city will adjust the schedule as needed to make sure the improvements are done safely.



