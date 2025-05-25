Crews respond to the fire near Old University Boulevard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A commercial building went up in flames Saturday afternoon, prompting a rapid response from firefighters in North Charleston. The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at Car 4 U, an automotive business located near Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, off Old University Boulevard.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the single-story building, drawing attention from nearby residents and businesses. According to Deputy Chief Christan Rainey of the North Charleston Fire Department, crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene.

Quick Response, No Injuries Reported

Firefighters arrived promptly and worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings. Fortunately, no one was inside the business at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

“The fire was contained quickly, and no civilians or firefighters were hurt,” said Deputy Chief Rainey. “It was a strong, coordinated effort.”

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Fire investigators have been called to the scene to begin an official investigation into what may have sparked the flames.

The incident happened in a busy area near Rivers Avenue, raising concerns about potential damage to surrounding businesses. However, thanks to the fast work of the fire crews, the fire remained confined to the Car 4 U building.

Community Gratitude

Though the fire disrupted a calm Saturday afternoon, residents and nearby business owners expressed gratitude for the fire department’s swift response.

“It was scary at first seeing all the smoke,” said one local shop owner. “But those firefighters got it under control fast.”

Saturday’s fire at Car 4 U is a reminder of how vital rapid emergency response can be in protecting lives and property. While the building sustained damage, the fact that no one was injured and the fire was quickly contained speaks to the professionalism of the North Charleston Fire Department. The investigation into the cause continues, and more details are expected in the coming days.

SOURCE