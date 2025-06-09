Crews extinguish a fire at Bridge side Villas in Mount Pleasant

On Sunday morning, Mount Pleasant emergency crews were called to a fire at the Bridgeside Apartments located at Patriots Point. Firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze and ensure the safety of residents. Here’s what we know about the fire and how the response unfolded.

Fire at the Fifth Floor of Bridgeside Apartments:

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fire on the fifth floor of the Bridgeside Apartments. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and began battling the flames. To ensure safety and avoid interference with firefighting efforts, people were asked to stay away from the area while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Sprinkler System Helps Contain the Blaze:

Thanks to the building’s sprinkler system, the fire was held at bay, allowing firefighters the time they needed to search for potential victims and fully extinguish the flames. The quick action of the sprinkler system was key in preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

Investigation and Restoration of Sprinkler System:

While firefighters were focused on putting out the fire, the Fire Marshal Division began investigating the cause of the fire. In addition to extinguishing the flames, crews managed to restore the building’s sprinkler system before leaving the scene, ensuring that the building was secure and prepared for any future incidents.

Thanks to the rapid response of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and the effective sprinkler system, the fire was contained before it caused further damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Residents are encouraged to stay updated as more information becomes available.

